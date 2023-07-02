Megan Thee Stallion is currently fighting a court battle against her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, involving planning purported diss tracks after the Tory Lanez situation and halting the release of new music. Previously, outlets reported that Carl Crawford and his company denied her motion for a deposition to dig deeper into the case. Now, court documents obtained by Radar Online indicate that the Houston MC’s attorneys took matters into their own hands. Moreover, they issued a subpoena demanding that Darien Smith, her former best friend Kelsey Harris’ boyfriend, sit for a deposition before trial begins on August 7. However, the label thinks that she’s looking for the wrong Darien Smith.

Furthermore, 1501 stated that Smith does not work at the label, and that Megan Thee Stallion is instead referring to Darrian Smith. Regardless, the Traumanize artist believes that Harris’ boyfriend has crucial information that could help her prove Carl Crawford and his associates’ wrongdoing. Not only that, but she alleged that Harris worked with 1501 to make a diss track, which the label also denied. Harris and Megan fell out after Tory Lanez shot the latter in the foot, resulting in a long and nasty feud in and outside the courtroom.

Megan Thee Stallion Performing At L.A. Pride In The Park

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Instead of being a full-on employee at 1501, Crawford claimed that Darien Smith is an independent contractor. Rather than work for them, he manages one of their artists but keeps business separate. “The allegations that 1501 has ‘maliciously collaborated’ in a ‘campaign to disparage [Megan]’ are as ludicrous as [Megan’s] refusal to listen to 1501 when it told her long ago that she was after the wrong Darien Smith,” the label reportedly stated.

“The label said it has never refused ‘to produce a corporate representative’ to testify regarding its publishing claim,” it continued. “Instead, 1501 has repeatedly asked [Megan’s] counsel to articulate what testimony [Megan] is seeking so that it might present an appropriate witness.” This case certainly isn’t getting any easier to untangle. Still, surely many more allegations and claims will come forward before, during, and after the trial that could enlighten the situation. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

