While Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are the main parties in their ongoing trial, a third party, Kelsey Nicole, is also involved. In fact, Lanez’s defense attorney has previously argued that it was Kelsey who shot Megan. Regardless, the trio continues to make headlines for their involvement in what is one of the most popular Hip Hop scandals in recent times. As more information unfolds, it’s important to note that Tory Lanez has already been found guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Kelsey Nicole, born Kelsey Harris, was once attached to the hip with Megan. The pair, who were best friends once upon a time, have had a public fallout in the media. Since the infamous shooting incident, there have been instances of online antagonizing, diss tracks, retracted testimonies, and much more. It’s also safe to bet that there’s no coming back from their parting. Both women have begun to move on with their respective lives without each other.

Megan Thee Stallion & Kelsey Nicole’s Friendship

The two Houston natives met at Prairie View A&M University and established a close bond. Together, they became well-known on campus for their outgoing personalities and sisterhood. Kelsey Nicole eventually worked as Megan’s assistant after the latter achieved mainstream success. What seemed like an unbreakable friendship would later crumble after a harrowing event on July 12, 2020.

The Infamous Shooting Incident

Megan and Kelsey usually went to parties and events together. As Megan’s assistant, Kelsey was right by her friend’s side in public and on social media. Following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house, Megan was shot in the foot following an argument with Tory Lanez while inside a vehicle with him and Kelsey. The “HER” rapper crawled to a neighboring house, and the authorities were called to the scene. Megan has gone on record to admit that she, at first, sought to protect Lanez. When the police arrived, she claimed she had stepped on some glass. However, after the doctor’s report revealed bullet fragments in her foot, she decided to come clean.

She further stated that indeed, Tory Lanez was initially remorseful about the shooting. However, she was upset that he allegedly offered her and Kelsey a million dollars to keep hush about the ordeal. In an interview with Gayle King, Megan explained that she feared Lanez was aggravated and she began to fear for her life as he kept firing shots. Later in 2022, Megan reported that while she received treatment at the hospital, Kelsey Nicole paid Tory Lanez a visit. Their meeting understandably left her dumbfounded.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend,’” she said. Kelsey’s response was that she wanted to hear Lanez’s version of events. Allegedly, the “Broke In A Minute” rapper called Kelsey over to apologize. Worse yet, he allegedly promised to fund her business ventures if she stayed quiet.

Kelsey Nicole’s Responses

After Megan shared information about her ex-best friend allegedly meeting up with Lanez, Kelsey took to social media to respond. On Instagram, she accused Megan of playing “social media games.” Furthermore, she said she would break everything down ”when it was her turn to speak.” Fans of Megan Thee Stallion have since revisited the infamous video response, calling Kelsey out as a falsifier.

On November 20, 2020, Megan The Stallion released “Shots Fired,” the first track off her debut album, Good News. The single was in response to Lanez’s album Daystar, in which he mocked Megan severally while referencing the shooting. Kelsey later joined in on the mix, releasing the diss track “Bussin Back.” On the track, she mocked Megan, accusing her former friend of betraying her.

A Shocking Twist In Court

In December 2022, Kelsey Nicole was slated to testify about her version of events during the shooting. On the third day of Lanez’s criminal trial, Kelsey shocked the world by staying silent. In addition to this, she altered her detailed statement made in September, three months earlier. While in court, Kelsey invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and blamed her memory loss on being “under the influence.” She also blamed postpartum issues, grief, and anxiety for her mixed testimony. Deputy District Attorney, Kathy Ta, asked if Lanez offered her a million dollars to keep hush. Kelsey simply replied, “That’s not the exact wording. He mentioned the million, but again it’s a blur.”

Judge David Herriford, who presides over the case, granted Kelsey immunity. Even though she was told there was no plan to prosecute her, she maintained her silence.

Kelsey Nicole’s Personal Life

Regardless of the drama from the shooting, Kelsey Nicole seems to be thriving in her personal and professional life. She is the founder of KN Management, a talent booking agency. She is also into real estate, offering clients short-term stays through her company, AirBnChill.

Kelsey Nicole is also a mother, as her son Drayven was born in May 2022. She shares the one-year-old with Darien Smith, popularly known as D Boy No Sleep. Smith is an executive at the label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Smith has been caught up in the legal war between Megan and 1501. It was reported that Alongside her other business ventures, Kelsey Nicole owns The Royals nightclub in Victoria, Texas.

