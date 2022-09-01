1501 Certified Entertainment
- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarUncover the wealth journey of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2024. Learn about her rise, her savvy investments, and her net worthBy Jake Skudder
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Isn't Interested In Signing To A LabelMegan revealed to fand she's staying independent for the time being.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWho Is Erica Banks? From "Buss It" To "LHHATL"The viral rapper has ventured into reality television to further boost her growing profile.By Demi Phillips
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion 1501 Trial: Kelsey Harris' Boyfriend SubpoenaedDarien Smith allegedly works for the record label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Shines Bright Like A Diamond At LA Pride Show As 1501 Rejects Her Deposition DemandsCarl Crawford's 1501 Certified Entertainment is claiming a case of "mistaken identity" by MTS and her attorneys.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Requests Kelsey Harris' Texts Mentioning Her Name Ahead Of 1501 TrialMTS wants further insight into Harris' messages with both Tory Lanez and label head Carl Crawford.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Of Draining FundsThe Houston MC claimed that Carl Crawford is getting a far more substantive cut of the label's budget than what he deserves- while leaving artists like her out of the equation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From Carl Crawford Amid Legal WarThe 1501 boss has been at odds with his artist, but he's been trying to make amends after years of publicly feuding.By Erika Marie
- MusicCawl Crawford Addresses Photo With Tory Lanez In Apology To Megan Thee StallionCarl Crawford says social media turned his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion "really, really sour" and addresses his photo with Tory Lanez. By Aron A.
- MusicRoc Nation CEO Will Sit For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Case: ReportA judge made a new ruling this week, and it looks like Desiree Perez will have to answer questions from 1501's team.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins Early Round In 1501 Certified Ent. Legal BattleA judge sides with Megan Thee Stallion in a pre-trial ruling regarding the release of "Something For Thee Hotties." By Aron A.
- Music1501 Certified Entertainment Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit: "Baseless"The rapper has sued her label for $1 million in damages, and 1501 has responded with a court filing of their own, saying she owes them "many millions."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion Vs. Carl Crawford & 1501: A Complete HistoryHow did Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment get to this point?By Joshua Robinson