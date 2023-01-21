The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment recently received another ruling. The rapper has been hush-hush following Tory Lanez’s conviction, and as she gains support from her followers, a judge ruled about Roc Nation’s CEO, Desiree Perez.

According to Billboard, Perez will have to sit for a deposition in the case. Megan’s legal team attempted to have the deposition blocked, citing 1501 was “harassing” the industry leader.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard)

The rapper and her label have been at odds for years. She wants out of her contract and stated she’d fulfilled all necessities to end her agreement with 1501. However, they claim she still owes them another record because one of her projects shouldn’t be counted as an album.

Things have also spilled over onto social media as 1501 boss Carl Crawford often appears with opinions about the Houston Hottie. Following Megan signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the company’s attorneys reportedly told her that the 1501 deal was “well below industry standards.”

The label wanted Perez to sit for a deposition because they called her a key witness. However, Megan’s team tried shielding her with the apex doctrine.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 15: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during 2019 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The apex doctrine states that “busy top officials only need to testify when they have unique info that can’t be derived from other less burdensome sources,” writes Billboard.

However, 1501 responded by saying Perez was “directly, personally, and substantially involved in the underlying facts of the lawsuit.”

A date hasn’t been shared for the deposition, nor has one been set for the jury trial.

[via]