Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are still going at it in court. In the latest development, Meg called out the label for “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez for a deposition.

According to AllHipHop, Meg’s attorneys filed a motion for a protective order for Perez. The filing came after 1501 issued a subpoena to have the Roc Nation CEO sit down for a deposition. However, Meg’s legal team claims that 1501’s move is an “underhanded tactic” that won’t amount to producing relevant information.

“1501 does not seek relevant, admissible evidence because Perez does not have any,” the rapper’s legal team wrote. “Rather, 1501 is intent on harassing Perez and disrupting her responsibilities as CEO of Roc Nation.”

Meg’s attorneys explained that 1501’s motion is nothing more than “gamesmanship” at best.

“1501 does not seek to depose Perez for any legitimate reason and the posture of this dispute reveals that 1501’s hope is to avoid having its motion decided on the merits. The Court should not condone what is, at best, gamesmanship or, at worst, an abuse of the judicial process,” the motion reads. The attorneys want the judge to squash the motion and provide a protective order.

Megan’s case against 1501 Certified Entertainment has been going on since 2020. The Houston artist accused the label of blocking the release of new music following her deal with Roc Nation. At the same time, she said that she signed an unfavorable deal that she wanted to renegotiate. However, the label claimed that she didn’t have any leverage to re-work her contract.

This summer, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that the label owes her $5M in royalties and added that the label also leaked her project this year, Traumazine.

In recent times, a judge granted Meg a temporary restraining order against the label. The basis of the decision stemmed from evidence Meg provided, revealing the label stopped her from licensing her own music.

