She’s familiar with having her name embroiled in legal drama, especially as her case involving 1501 Certified Entertainment drags on. Megan Thee Stallion has had a meteoric rise over the last few years thanks to a few smash hits like “Savage” and “Wap”—two tracks that also hosted looks from the likes of Beyoncé and Cardi B, respectively.

However, amid the celebrations of her ongoing success, Megan and 1501 boss Carl Crawford have had their horns locked. Megan is ready to move on from her contract with the L.A. Dodgers star-turned-music executive, but according to Crawford, the Houston Hottie owes him money…and another album.

Early this morning (November 3), news began circulating online that a judgment had been made in the 1501 case. It was alleged that she suffered a loss after a judge ruled that her Somethin’ for the Hotties project did not classify as an album. This has been a point of contention as it was reported that Megan wants that record to be the end of her partnership with 1501; however, it seems that the label claims it doesn’t constitute as a full album.

On Twitter, Megan combated against this morning’s false report in a string of posts. She marveled at the public’s fascination with “negative” news and clapped back at a user who believed she shouldn’t defend herself.

“No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case, this information is not accurate 🙄,” the rapper tweeted. “The court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH … we HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks.”

As she gears up for her upcoming Prime Video live performance, Megan also complained that there is much more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.

“On a daily basis lol the men over in that camp haven’t been clearing my music to be synced anywhere (shows, movies, etc) so I ALMOST couldn’t even do my Amazon performance tonight!” she wrote.

You can read through a few more tweets from Thee Stallion below as she stands up against critics.

