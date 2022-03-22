carl crawford
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's RIAA Certifications Have Hotties Dissing 1501 Entertainment For Celebrating"You didn't do nothing," one IG user wrote to Carl Crawford's label on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCarl Crawford Accuses Erica Banks Of Copying Megan Thee StallionErica Banks recently accused 1501 of owing her money.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCarl Crawford Denies Owing Erica Banks MoneyCarl Crawford claims that Erica Banks isn't even "making no money" for him to take.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Of Draining FundsThe Houston MC claimed that Carl Crawford is getting a far more substantive cut of the label's budget than what he deserves- while leaving artists like her out of the equation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCawl Crawford Addresses Photo With Tory Lanez In Apology To Megan Thee StallionCarl Crawford says social media turned his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion "really, really sour" and addresses his photo with Tory Lanez. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label: ReportThe “Anxiety” rapper was granted a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Denies False Report About 1501 CaseAfter false rumors about the legal case circulated, the rapper shared paperwork to refute fake news.By Erika Marie
- Music1501 Certified Entertainment Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit: "Baseless"The rapper has sued her label for $1 million in damages, and 1501 has responded with a court filing of their own, saying she owes them "many millions."By Erika Marie
- GramCarl Crawford Continues To Antagonize Megan Thee Stallion Over San Antonio BirthplaceAfter Sauce Walka gave Megan the Houston "stamp" of approval, Crawford insists Megan is really from San Antonio.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Scores Deposition Against Carl Crawford & J. PrinceMegan Thee Stallion's lawyers will grill Carl Crawford and J. Prince in a video-recorded deposition. By hnhh
- MusicIs Megan Thee Stallion Actually From San Antonio? "Houston Hottie" RespondsCarl Crawford said Megan Thee Stallion is actually from San Antonio. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJ. Prince Defends Carl Crawford From Megan Thee Stallion, She Claps Back"Beat me in court, not the comment section," the "Traumazine" rapper tweeted in response to Carl Crawford and J Prince's latest claims.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Seeks $1 Million In Damages From 1501 Certified Entertainment: ReportShe also reportedly wants a court to legally end her relationship with Carl Crawford's label.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Carl Crawford Feud Over Her Upcoming Album ReleaseThe 1501 CEO says Megan is lying about her songs being leaked in an attempt for promotion.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Laments Over Album Release Issues With Her LabelShe's once again rolling out a record while running into issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan says this is her "last one" with the label.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Airs Out Frustrations: "My Label Hate Me & My Sh*t Always Leak"She did a bit of venting on social media and clapped back at trolls.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Gives 1501 The Finger, Carl Crawford Claps BackA video of Megan's recent performance caught the label head's attention so he took to social media to insult the rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicCarl Crawford Posts Video With Tory Lanez, Includes "Protect Black Men" HashtagBoth men have legal cases involving Megan Thee Stallion and the internet had quite a bit to say about the controversy.By Erika Marie
- GramEvelyn Lozada Posts About Cocaine As Ex Carl Crawford Battles Megan Thee StallionCrawford and Megan recently accused the other of drug addictions and Lozada emerged with a repost that got the internet talking.By Erika Marie
- MusicCarl Crawford Claims Megan Thee Stallion Is A "Coke Head" In Latest Slander Carl Crawford continues to slander Megan Thee Stallion as their legal feud bubbles over to the online space. By Lawrencia Grose
- BeefCarl Crawford Calls Megan Thee Stallion An "Alcoholic" After She Claims He Pops PillsMegan unleashed online after news of Crawford's lawsuit against her was revealed. He also alleged that she slept with her best friend's man.By Erika Marie