Erica Banks Claims Carl Crawford Did Not Pay For Her BBL

Erica Banks and Carl Crawford don't exactly see eye to eye, and recently, the femcee decided to set the record straight about some things he said about her in an interview. Speaking with RealLyfe Productions earlier this year, the 1501 Certified Entertainment founder claimed that he paid for her first BBL. According to him, he saw it give her a major confidence boost, and even started to budget for it when working with new artists.

“Getting a BBL seem to bring a lot of confidence to these girls," he said. "When Erica went through the procedure, her confidence just shot through the roof. It was an investment in her ... Now I put 20 bands aside for any artist that I have to, you know, to basically have a BBL or anything that they need to get done.”

Banks remembers things very differently, however. During her own recent chat with RealLyfe Productions, she said that Crawford gave her $5K for the procedure up front, which cost $20K in total. She claims that she paid for the rest herself, and eventually gave him his money back.

“He only loaned me $5K of the $20K it actually cost,” she explained, per AllHipHop. “I paid for this. I paid too much money for this!… But honestly, I’m really happy with it, so I wouldn’t go back and get a reduction.”

Her BBL isn't all Banks is making headlines for these days, however. Earlier this month, she was also arrested at an airport while trying to fly from Atlanta to Houston. Allegedly, authorities checked a gun they found in her Louis Vuitton bag and discovered in was stolen.