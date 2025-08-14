Erica Banks Claims Carl Crawford Did Not Pay For Her BBL

BY Caroline Fisher 43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Erica Banks Carl Crawford BBL Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 14: Erica Banks is seen at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on February 14, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Earlier this year, Carl Crawford claimed that he paid for Erica Banks' first BBL, and that it gave her a huge confidence boost.

Erica Banks and Carl Crawford don't exactly see eye to eye, and recently, the femcee decided to set the record straight about some things he said about her in an interview. Speaking with RealLyfe Productions earlier this year, the 1501 Certified Entertainment founder claimed that he paid for her first BBL. According to him, he saw it give her a major confidence boost, and even started to budget for it when working with new artists.

“Getting a BBL seem to bring a lot of confidence to these girls," he said. "When Erica went through the procedure, her confidence just shot through the roof. It was an investment in her ... Now I put 20 bands aside for any artist that I have to, you know, to basically have a BBL or anything that they need to get done.”

Banks remembers things very differently, however. During her own recent chat with RealLyfe Productions, she said that Crawford gave her $5K for the procedure up front, which cost $20K in total. She claims that she paid for the rest herself, and eventually gave him his money back.

Read More: Erica Banks Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun To Airport

Erica Banks Arrest
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 4
Erica Banks performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

“He only loaned me $5K of the $20K it actually cost,” she explained, per AllHipHop. “I paid for this. I paid too much money for this!… But honestly, I’m really happy with it, so I wouldn’t go back and get a reduction.”

Her BBL isn't all Banks is making headlines for these days, however. Earlier this month, she was also arrested at an airport while trying to fly from Atlanta to Houston. Allegedly, authorities checked a gun they found in her Louis Vuitton bag and discovered in was stolen.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," her attorney said of the ordeal. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case, my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.” 

Read More: Carl Crawford Admits He Paid For Erica Banks’ First BBL In Resurfaced Interview

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Erica Banks Arrested Airport Hip Hop News Music Erica Banks Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun To Airport 3.8K
Carl Crawford Paid For Erica Banks BBL Hip Hop News Music Carl Crawford Admits He Paid For Erica Banks’ First BBL In Resurfaced Interview 1.6K
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Music Carl Crawford Accuses Erica Banks Of Copying Megan Thee Stallion 1.6K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Can 1501 Certified Entertainment Survive Its Drama With Megan Thee Stallion? 2.5K
Comments 0