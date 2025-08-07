Erica Banks Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun To Airport

Erica Banks Arrested Airport Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Erica Banks arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Erica Banks was booked into the Clayton County Jail last night on a charge of alleged theft by receiving stolen property.

Recently, Erica Banks ran into some unexpected trouble at the airport while trying to fly from Atlanta to Houston. The Shade Room reports that authorities allegedly found a gun in her Louis Vuitton bag. It was checked by security and allegedly found to be stolen out of Greenville, South Carolina. The Love & Hip Hop star was arrested as a result. She wasn't at the Clayton County Jail long, however, as she was released just over an hour into her stay yesterday (August 6).

Banks' attorney has issued a statement, insisting that their client did not know the firearm was stolen.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," they explained. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case, my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.” 

Erica Banks Arrested

At the time of writing, Banks has yet to publicly address the arrest herself. She's expected to appear in court soon, per Fox 5. News of the arrest comes just a few weeks after the femcee wrapped up her controversial strip tour, which led to a lot of debate when it was announced back in May.

The tour included stops at strip clubs in Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, and Atlanta, and lasted for just a couple of weeks in June. Reportedly, she offered private dances to fans for $1000 each. While some social media users were in favor of the idea, others accused the Texas-born performer of "hustling backwards."

She came to her own defense on X. "My strip tour got yall in a frenzy are yall ok? 🤣🤣🤣 you don't have to be a hater babe," Banks wrote at the time. "Your boyfriend won't. So let's just all have a ball and enjoy this🥰"

