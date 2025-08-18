Skrilla Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Cop With Gel Pellets 

Skrilla Arrested Cop Gel Pellets Hip Hop News
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 27: Skrilla performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)
This weekend, Skrilla's music video shoot in Kensington took an unexpected turn for the worse when he had a run-in with police.

Over the weekend, Philadelphia rapper Skrilla was filming a music video in Kensington when his evening took an unfortunate turn. Fox 29 reports that he was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. when he allegedly pulled out a gel blaster, a toy gun that shoots small gel pellets. Allegedly, some of these gel pellets ended up hitting a police officer in the face, neck, and chest. The officer was not injured, but Skrilla was promptly escorted to a squad car.

The ordeal was captured by local YouTuber The Philly Captain, who later discussed it with FOX 29's Kelly Rule. "It wasn’t malice, he was joking around, but I guess there’s some things you can’t do," he explained. "I’m really glad it didn’t go as bad as it could’ve, because he kept it calm."

"Definitely knew it was a toy. The kids who owned the gun were playing with it for 20 minutes before everything happened," he continued. "The song seemed OK, and hopefully people listen to it when it comes out, because he might have to pay for court fees and stuff."

Skrilla Arrest

Skrilla was charged with assault on police and has yet to publicly address the arrest. He's not the only artist who's run into legal trouble recently, however.

Earlier this month, Erica Banks was also arrested, though her arrest took place while she was trying to board a flight from Atlanta to Houston. Allegedly, authorities found a stolen gun in her bag. She was at the Clayton County Jail for just over an hour before being released.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," her attorney said in a statement after the arrest. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case, my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.” 

