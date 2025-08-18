Mo3's Alleged Killer Wants A Pardon From Donald Trump

Kewon White, the man accused of allegedly shooting Mo3 in Dallas back in 2020, says that he's hoping to secure a pardon from President Donald Trump. He discussed the idea during a recent interview from prison with RealLyfe Productions.

“Man, I’m trying to pay Donald Trump to get me up out of here so I can get that bond. I need to pay Donald Trump to let me up out of this b*tch so I can bond out and fight this sh*t from the world, man,” White said.

White is still waiting to stand trial for the murder of Mo3. A pretrial hearing has been set for October 9, according to The Dallas Morning News. The full trial is expected to finally commence in November. Prosecutors allege that Yella Beezy hired Kewon White to carry out a hit on Mo3.

Who Has Donald Trump Pardoned?

Kewon White's mentioning of Donald Trump comes as the president has already pardoned a number of rappers over the years. They include Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, among others. Most recently, he helped out NBA YoungBoy back in May, as the rapper had been charged with felony possession of weapons.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” YoungBoy wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story at the time, as viewed by Billboard. “This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this. Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me.”