Mo3’s Estate Secures Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit Against Sound Engineer 

BY Caroline Fisher 340 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mo3 Estate Victory Lawsuit Hip Hop News
attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
In 2023, Mo3's estate sued sound engineer Ray G. Bollin Jr. for alleged copyright infringement, conversion, and tortious interference.

At the end of April, a jury reached a verdict in a lawsuit Mo3's family filed against former sound engineer Ray G. Bollin Jr. The lawsuit was filed back in 2023. In it, Mo3's family alleged that Bollin Jr. failed to provide them with his music files after he died, accusing him of copyright infringement, conversion, and tortious interference.

Chief U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant entered final judgment last month, as reported by The Dallas Morning News yesterday (June 3).

The verdict was reached after a week-long trial and roughly two hours of jury deliberation. Mo3's estate was awarded $2,500 for a Digital Millennium Copyright Act violation along with another $2,500 for the unauthorized use of Mo3's name, image, or likeness.

The verdict was also reached just weeks after Yella beezy was charged in connection with the rapper's death.

Read More: Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case

Mo3 Cause Of Death
EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020
Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

In November of 2020, Mo3 was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. He proceeded to run from the man, but was shot in the back multiple times. Ultimately, this is what ended his life at 28 years old.

Yella Beezy is accused of hiring Kewon White to carry out the murder.

A few days after his arrest, he was released after posting $750K bail. "[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," his lawyer Toby Shook told TMZ at the time.

During an interview with Say Cheese! in April, Mo3's former manager Rainwater recalled his last conversation with him, revealing that they were talking on the phone when the shooting took place. "I don't know if the dude shot at something," he said. "But the car went dead." He also went on to recall asking for Mo3's location multiple times, paramedics arriving, and more.

Read More: Mo3’s Manager Recalls Heartbreaking Final Phone Call With Late Artist During Fatal Shooting

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Mo3 Manager Final Call Hip Hop News Music Mo3’s Manager Recalls Heartbreaking Final Phone Call With Late Artist During Fatal Shooting 3.4K
Yella Beezy Bond Modifications Mo3 Murder Case Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case 2.2K
Mo3 Footage Fatal Shooting Hip Hop News Music Mo3 Fans Heartbroken As New Footage Of Fatal Shooting Surfaces After Yella Beezy Arrest 6.2K
Yella Beezy Released Prison Posting Bond Mo3 Murder Case Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy Released From Prison After Posting Bond In Mo3 Murder Case 3.7K