At the end of April, a jury reached a verdict in a lawsuit Mo3's family filed against former sound engineer Ray G. Bollin Jr. The lawsuit was filed back in 2023. In it, Mo3's family alleged that Bollin Jr. failed to provide them with his music files after he died, accusing him of copyright infringement, conversion, and tortious interference.

Chief U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant entered final judgment last month, as reported by The Dallas Morning News yesterday (June 3).

The verdict was reached after a week-long trial and roughly two hours of jury deliberation. Mo3's estate was awarded $2,500 for a Digital Millennium Copyright Act violation along with another $2,500 for the unauthorized use of Mo3's name, image, or likeness.

The verdict was also reached just weeks after Yella beezy was charged in connection with the rapper's death.

Read More: Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case

Mo3 Cause Of Death

Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

In November of 2020, Mo3 was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. He proceeded to run from the man, but was shot in the back multiple times. Ultimately, this is what ended his life at 28 years old.

Yella Beezy is accused of hiring Kewon White to carry out the murder.

A few days after his arrest, he was released after posting $750K bail. "[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," his lawyer Toby Shook told TMZ at the time.