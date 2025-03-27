Mo3 Fans Heartbroken As New Footage Of Fatal Shooting Surfaces After Yella Beezy Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mo3 Footage Fatal Shooting Hip Hop News
attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Earlier this month, Yella Beezy was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with Mo3's 2020 death.

In November of 2020, Texas artist Mo3 was pursued by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. When he turned around to run away from the man, he was shot multiple times in the back. Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries at the age of 28. Now, footage of the incident has been released, showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. Due to the disturbing nature of the footage, it will not be included in this article.

In the video, Mo3 is seen stopping his car, getting out, and running to the other side to open the passenger side door. He leaned inside, seemingly looking for something, when the gunman got out of his own car and ran towards him before opening fire. Fans are sharing their reactions to the upsetting footage on Instagram. "R.I.P. Mo3 Gone too soon," one user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "It’s never that serious to take somebody life," another notes. The footage arrives shortly after the arrest of Yella Beezy, who was charged with capital murder in connection with Mo3's death earlier this month.

Read More: Yella Beezy’s $2 Million Bond Reduced In Mo3 Murder Case

Yella Beezy Arrested In Connection With Mo3 Death
Lil Weezyana 2022
Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Authorities accuse him of hiring the alleged gunman, Kewon Dontrell White, to carry out the shooting. Initially, the rapper's bond was set at $2 million. Earlier today, however, it was revealed that it's been reduced. Reportedly, Yella Beezy's defense team argued that he couldn't afford a $2 million bond, and his grandmother Alma Jean Alexander later took the stand to say the same thing. "You're in agreement that your grandson is substantially wealthy, correct," Judge Gracie Lewis asked Alexander. "He might used to be," she told her. "But if he could make a $2 million bond, he'd be out."

His bond is now set at $750K. Judge Lewis also ordered him to have zero contact with any of the witnesses or victims in the case. "You are to have no contact, direct or indirect, no threatening or harassment of any victims or witnesses," she stated. "If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?" She went on to accuse him of failing to take the case seriously.

Read More: Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Rapper Mo3

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Yella Beezy Bond Reduced Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy’s $2 Million Bond Reduced In Mo3 Murder Case 2.3K
Mo3 Mother Reacts Yella Beezy Arrested Hip Hop News Music Mo3’s Mother Reacts To Yella Beezy Getting Arrested And Charged With Murder 3.0K
Yella Beezy Bond 2 Million Capital Murder Charge Mo3 Death Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy's Bond Set At $2 Million Following Capital Murder Charge In Mo3's Death 5.7K
Shaq's Fun House Music Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Rapper Mo3 12.6K