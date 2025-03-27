Mo3 Fans Heartbroken As New Footage Of Fatal Shooting Surfaces After Yella Beezy Arrest

In November of 2020, Texas artist Mo3 was pursued by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. When he turned around to run away from the man, he was shot multiple times in the back. Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries at the age of 28. Now, footage of the incident has been released, showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. Due to the disturbing nature of the footage, it will not be included in this article.

In the video, Mo3 is seen stopping his car, getting out, and running to the other side to open the passenger side door. He leaned inside, seemingly looking for something, when the gunman got out of his own car and ran towards him before opening fire. Fans are sharing their reactions to the upsetting footage on Instagram. "R.I.P. Mo3 Gone too soon," one user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "It’s never that serious to take somebody life," another notes. The footage arrives shortly after the arrest of Yella Beezy, who was charged with capital murder in connection with Mo3's death earlier this month.

Yella Beezy Arrested In Connection With Mo3 Death

Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Authorities accuse him of hiring the alleged gunman, Kewon Dontrell White, to carry out the shooting. Initially, the rapper's bond was set at $2 million. Earlier today, however, it was revealed that it's been reduced. Reportedly, Yella Beezy's defense team argued that he couldn't afford a $2 million bond, and his grandmother Alma Jean Alexander later took the stand to say the same thing. "You're in agreement that your grandson is substantially wealthy, correct," Judge Gracie Lewis asked Alexander. "He might used to be," she told her. "But if he could make a $2 million bond, he'd be out."

His bond is now set at $750K. Judge Lewis also ordered him to have zero contact with any of the witnesses or victims in the case. "You are to have no contact, direct or indirect, no threatening or harassment of any victims or witnesses," she stated. "If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?" She went on to accuse him of failing to take the case seriously.