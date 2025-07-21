Mo3 Murder Suspect’s Trial Date Set Five Years After Deadly Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher 389 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: (L-R) Mo3 and Young Dolph attend EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
In 2020, Mo3 was shot in the back multiple times by a masked man on I-35 in Dallas and died at the age of 28.

It's been nearly five years since Mo3 was shot by a masked man on I-35 in Dallas, cutting his life short at the age of 28. Now, it looks like the late performer's loved ones are one step closer to getting the justice they deserve. According to AllHipHop, a trial date for one of the individuals charged in connection with the shooting has been set for early November in Dallas County.

The individual in question, Devin Maurice Brown, will face a jury trial. Reportedly, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for October 9. The trial will be the first to move forward in the case.

Brown isn't the only person who's been charged in connection with Mo3's death, however. This March, Yella Beezy was also arrested and hit with a capital murder charge. Authorities allege that he hired a hitman named Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the shooting.

Yella Beezy Arrest
2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes - Day 2
Mo3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

They allege that they have video evidence and witness statements to back up this allegation. If convicted, Yella Beezy could face a hefty sentence like life in prison or even the death penalty. White is currently serving a nine-year sentence for his alleged role in the shooting.

Yella Beezy's arrest prompted a simple yet telling reaction from Mo3's mother, Nichole Williams. She took to Facebook upon hearing the news, writing, "JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!"

Yella Beezy's bond was initially set at $2 million, but was reduced to $750K shortly before he posted it. "[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," his attorney Toby Shook said at the time. He later filed motion asking to modify his bond to allow him to attend his son's football games, which he argued would promote "continued family engagement and stability." The court denied this request in April, meaning he must stay on house arrest for the time being.

