Yella Beezy Released From Prison After Posting Bond In Mo3 Murder Case

This murder case also resurfaced old footage of Mo3's murder, and Yella Beezy has denied any and all accusations of involvement.

Yella Beezy previously asked for a bond reduction in the murder case of fellow Texas rapper Mo3, and he got exactly what he wanted. He's a free man for now after posting $750K bail and being reportedly released from prison on Friday morning (March 28), according to TMZ. This comes after surveillance footage showed law enforcement authorities escorting the Dallas MC into a police station. What's more is that his lawyer Toby Shook reportedly spoke to TMZ on this release, although he didn't have a lot to say at press time. "[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," Shook relayed.

Furthermore, this news comes after footage of Mo3's 2020 murder resurfaced, which resulted in a lot of heartbroken and disturbed fan reactions online. It's unclear how much of this investigation owes its progress to recent developments and how much police gathered in the years since the incident. Nevertheless, we might be closer to the truth. Of course, we still have to wait for a full trial to take place, as many accusations in this Yella Beezy case did not emerge with any alleged proof as of writing this article.

Yella Beezy Mo3 Case

For those unaware, authorities accused Yella Beezy of orchestrating the murder of Mo3, allegedly hiring Kewon White (a codefendant) to carry out the attack in broad daylight on a Dallas highway in 2020. Beezy pleaded not guilty to the charges, which lines up with his previous denials of any involvement. Police arrested him earlier this month and now wait for the full trial to develop. As far as a timeline for that, we don't know a lot of information at press time, so keep watch for more updates.

In the meantime, the hip-hop world continues to react to these Yella Beezy progress points and the tragedy of this case, including Mo3's mother. "JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!" she reportedly wrote on Facebook. Now that Beezy is out, we wonder whether or not he will address this in any way, as unlikely as that seems. We'll see how fast the case moves and what the next steps are.

