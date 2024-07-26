Yella Beezy’s Attorney Responds To Lawsuit After Alleged Chris Brown Concert Brawl

Yella Beezy and Chris Brown's alleged victims are seeking $50 million in damages.

Earlier this week, Chris Brown and Yella Beezy were hit with a lawsuit from four men accusing them of assault. The men allege that they were invited by Brown to enjoy his VIP experience in Forth Worth, but once they arrived, things took an unfortunate turn. They accuse Brown of telling his entourage, including Yella Beezy, to beat them up over some old beef. The alleged victims are seeking a whopping $50 million in damages.

Now, however, Beezy's attorney Daryl K. Washington has issued a statement in response to the lawsuit. "Based on the information that we know, the lawsuit that includes Markies Conway, or Yella Beezy, is frivolous and without merit," it begins. "[Yella Beezy] was not involved in any incident, did not have any contact with the Plaintiffs, and does not understand why he is named party in the lawsuit or the temporary restraining order that was clearly filed before all facts were obtained and verified."

Yella Beezy Denies The Allegations

Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Washington also insists that there is "no evidence to support the accusations" against his client, and shared plans to "hold accountable any person" who appears to be trying to damage Beezy's reputation. As for Brown, he's yet to address his latest legal drama and was hit with yet another lawsuit yesterday. Frederick R. Overpeck claims he worked security the night of the incident and alleges that he was badly injured while trying to break things up. He alleges that he was punched and kicked amid the debacle, leaving him with cracked vertebrae and serious hip damage.