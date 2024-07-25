Chris Brown & Yella Beezy Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Backstage Beatdown

A security guard claims he was badly injured as a result of the alleged brawl.

So far, Chris Brown's "11:11" tour has been a major success, with several sold-out shows, explosive performances, and more. Unfortunately, however, things recently got heated backstage in Fort Worth. Allegedly, the hitmaker had invited four men to enjoy his famous VIP experience. Upon arriving, things took a turn for the worse, when members of Brown's crew allegedly brought up some old beef.

Allegedly, Brown then ordered several members of his crew to beat them up, including Yella Beezy. Brown, Yella Beezy, Sinko Ceej, and Live Nation were hit with a lawsuit from the men earlier this week as a result. They're accused of assault, and the alleged victims are seeking a staggering $50 million. Brown's legal troubles don't stop there though, as today, he was reportedly hit with yet another lawsuit.

Security Guard Claims He Was Badly Injured In Alleged Brawl

Chris Brown attends Tycoon Festival Concert After Party Hosted by Chris Brown at Vision Lounge on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, one man who worked security at the event is now suing Brown and Yella Beezy. Allegedly, Frederick R. Overpeck was badly injured while trying to break up the scuffle and sustained a cracked vertebrae as well as severe hip damage. His lawsuit seems to back up the claims made by the men in the previous suit. He recalls allegedly hearing Brown tell his entourage to "f*ck them up," and compares the alleged incident to a "prison yard beat down."

Overpeck also recalls allegedly seeing a large member of Brown's crew attacking one of the men. He alleges that when he stepped in, he was kicked and punched. He describes himself as a 58-year-old father with two jobs, and claims he didn't even know who Brown was, but was simply trying to do what he was paid for. He's reportedly seeking at least $15 million in damages. What do you think of Chris Brown getting hit with another lawsuit over his alleged backstage brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.