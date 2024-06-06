Azealia Banks Hurls Insults At Rihanna & ASAP Rocky While Defending Chris Brown

Azealia Banks did not mince words about Rihanna and her "butch queen" ASAP Rocky, adding onto her current tirade on her artistic peers.

Azealia Banks is on quite the roll this week, taking shots at Doja Cat on Instagram and saving some more IG Stories for further artist bashing. Moreover, her targets this time around are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, framing attacks on them as a defense of Chris Brown and his "cancelation" in the industry. Of course, the Harlem rapper is well-known for these rants and hit-or-miss critiques of some really popular figures, which can often stir up a lot of fan discussion and debate. This time around, the conversation seems much more serious given Brown's previous abuse of RiRi, but had fans praising and condemning this interpretation regardless.

Furthermore, Azealia Banks wants to know why Chris Brown is undergoing a "living hell" while A$AP Rocky is free during his gun case. On Wednesday night (June 5), she shared some videos to her Instagram Story calling Brown "the best artist of this generation" and labeling critics of his treatment of Rihanna as "self-righteous." Banks claimed that Rocky is homosexual and seemingly suggested that the Barbadian singer should've stayed with Breezy after their issues.

Azealia Banks Performing In 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"Look at who she’s with now," Azealia Banks continued her rant on her Instagram Story. "A n***a that wears back-out shirts. He’s on camera shooting one of his best friends … on camera kicking a female fan in the face. Really? Rocky’s definitely a butch queen. I don’t know how nobody told Rihanna that. Maybe she like it, maybe she’s into that stuff. But Rocky’s definitely not a straight man. Are we really responsible for trying to make Chris Brown’s life a living hell if sis is not responsible enough to make good choices of partner? It’s kinda weird. Rihanna’s done a lot of menacing and a lot of f***ing with b***hes just to end up with a gay boy. A broke untalented gay boy at that.