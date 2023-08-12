Azealia Banks Praises Cardi B & Tinashe, Disses ASAP Rocky, Rihanna & Others

For once, Azealia Banks is using her social media platform to spread positivity about other artists (though it didn’t last long before her Instagram Story posts once again took a turn for the negative). To begin her weekend, the New York native shared her thoughts on Cardi B, revealing that the mother of two is actually much kinder than the public perception seems to paint her. “[Cardi] genuinely reached out when I was having a real rough time mentally during the pandemic and it was really so heartwarming and helpful,” Banks wrote over a black screen.

She further noted that the Invasion of Privacy artist “isn’t a bad person.” In fact, Azealia says “she’s really a sweetie pie” who she would “highkey love to kiki with.” Another female entertainer that’s currently in the embattled lyricists’ good graces is Tinashe. “It’s time to put some respect on [her] name,” Banks told her followers in another post.

Azealia Banks Has High Praise for Cardi B and Tinashe

Azealia Banks Has High Praise for Cardi B and Tinashe

It’s rare to see the “Luxury” singer uplifting so many other women at once, and many were enjoying the good energy coming from her content. It didn’t last, however, as a few slides later Banks had some thoughts on the ongoing discourse about New York’s best rappers. “Now why would y’all gas Rocky like this? Like he got a single memorable bar worth repeating?” she asked. “I grew up with Rocky, he’s always had imposter syndrome.

She went on to notably praise ASAP Ferg and ASAP Nast for their contributions to East Coast hip-hop, but not before insulting the intelligence of Rocky’s girlfriend. “Lol thank god Rihanna is not smart enough to have snagged Relli,” she name-dropped another member of the ASAP crew. “That’s the type of d**k you have to fight a b**ch in the streets for,” Azealia continued.

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and Others Don’t Get the Same Love

Keep scrolling to read everything that Azealia Banks had to say about ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, along with other well-known recording artists she’s crossed paths with. Who do you think the “212” hitmaker will target next? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

