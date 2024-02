Tinashe first found mild success as an actress, before transitioning over to r'n'b star. Before finding fame as a solo artist, Tinashe was a part of the Vitamin C-founded girl group The Stunners, which disbanded in 2011. Since then, Tinashe has pursued a solo career, with a string of mixtapes, culminating in her well-received debut album Aquarius. She recently dropped a post-album mixtape, Amethyst, while on tour for her "Aquarius World Tour."