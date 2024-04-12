Tinashe Is Looking For Someone To Match Her Levels Of "Nasty"

Last year, Tinashe dropped her new album BB/ANG3L. The short project ran just 7 tracks and a little over 20 minutes but was packed full of her unique R&B flavors throughout. The record was met with the same critical acclaim as it's predecessor, 2021's 333. But the R&B songstress clearly doesn't have plans to slow down any time soon. Just last week she announced a second part to the album that's coming soon. Pt. 2 is called QUANTUM BABY and while it doesn't have a release date yet, it does have a lead single.

That single is called "Nasty" and Tinashe just unleashed it into the world overnight. The track is a combination of romantic and sensual instincts that sees the R&B darling seeking out someone who can match her levels of nasty. She warns that she's liable to catch feelings for anybody on her pace, which is where some of her music video co-stars come in. The visuals for the track are also a combination of sensual presentation and futuristic technological imagery. The unique video has already racked up more than 160k views and hit YouTube's trending page. Check out the new song and the intriguing visuals that accompany it below.

Tinashe's Irresistible New Single "Nasty"

Last year, Tinashe had a pretty harrowing experience with a man who tried to break into her Los Angeles home. He was arrested after ringing the houses doorbell and being turned away, only to try and break in afterwards. Though he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing he was released shortly after which led the R&B singer to make her next move. That move was seeking out a restraining order in hopes that it would dissuade the man from doing similar things in the future. What do you think of Tinashe's new single "Nasty?" Are you looking forward to a second part of her BB/ANG3L album later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

