Tinashe’s BB/ANG3L Is Sonic Heaven

A true unheralded veteran in the R&B genre delivers once again on her latest commercial effort. Tinashe has been wowing fans and music heads for quite some time. Her ability to crossover into so many different genres is arguably her greatest skill and it is in full force on her new but short album. BB/ANG3L is sadly only seven tracks and 20 minutes in length. We say sadly because the effort and soundscapes here are truly breathtaking and blissful. You pair that with Tinashe's effortless and silky, smooth singing and you have a terrific project on your hands.

Back in July, the singer teased at the name of the album on her Twitter account. Following that, about a week later she put out the lead single to this album, "Talk To Me Nice." It may be some recency bias, but this is one of Tinashe's best tracks ever. From the very start of the track, you get her looping, entrancing "Talk" vocals with a stripped-back beat that is bassy and truly addicting. The melodies and vocals Tinashe pulls off have you trapped and it feels like all you can do is sing along with her but it is amazing. Then, the beat switch comes in and it lets her voice shine even more, what a track.

Listen To BB/ANG3L From Tinashe

Shortly after that, "Needs" came out. It saw her perform with the utmost confidence talking about her requirements for a good time in bed. But, the new tracks like "Treason," "Tightrope," and "Gravity" are all fantastic as well. This album, according to Genius, "is the first part of a two-part project that sees Tinashe explore genres such as R&B, Electronic, Pop, and Hip-Hop." Well, it is safe to say we are excited for the second half of this adventure. BB/ANG3L is a must-listen for Tinashe and R&B fans alike.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, BB/ANG3L, from Tinashe? Is this her best album of all time? Which song is your favorite on this project so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

BB/ANG3L Tracklist:

Treason Talk To Me Nice Needs Uh Huh Gravity None Of My Business Tightrope

