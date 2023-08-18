Tinashe Details Her “Needs” With Her Latest Track

Tinashe is in full rollout mode. The singer has just released the second single, “Needs,” off her upcoming album, BB/ANG3L. Coming in at just over three minutes, the 30-year-old singer explores her deepest sexual desires. Tinashe seems more confident than ever on the track and has no problem showing it.

In the accompanying video released on YouTube on Thursday (August 17), the singer is seen dancing through the aisles of a grocery store with her friends in tow. In a recent interview with Dazed, Tinashe opened up about her inspiration. “We wanted it to have that playful, reckless energy,” the singer says as if the group had “broken into this grocery store and were having some type of after-hours party in it.”

The Singer Is Gearing Up For Her Forthcoming Album, “BB/ANG3L”

She also revealed to the publication her direction for her next album. Tinashe says she wants her fans to know her “on more of an intimate level” with BB/ANG3L. “With this era, I want people to get to know me on more of an intimate level, very up close and personal. I want it to feel like this album is whispering in your ear. My last era we leaned into a lot more concepts, a lot of dark makeup, a lot of outfits, which was amazing and beautiful. But being able to have this stripped back side of me, to play into different colour tones, different vibes, just feels very cinematic and really personal.”

The track seems to have fans even more excited about what Tinashe has next under her sleeve. “ICON!!!! Baby you just get better and better. So unique, so fresh, so fun! You are the epitome of what the industry needs and what people are always saying they are looking for yet for some reason can’t find. THIS is your lane and you nail it everytime,” one fan commented under the visual.

Quotable Lyrics:

Open twenty-four hours

There’s no shirts or shoes required

Eat your heart out (Yeah)

My body is a buffet

Eat my pussy, boy, don’t call me

I can’t be ya one and only

