Tinashe: The Evolution Of A Musical Chameleon

This past Friday, Tinashe released her latest single, “Talk To Me Nice.” The song marks the singer’s first release since her latest album, 2021’s 333. The project was Tinashe’s boldest artistic statement and her most critically acclaimed full-length release yet. Now, she continues exploring new aesthetics within the pop and R&B worlds. With an extensive catalog of moody ballads, dance records, and pop hits, Tinashe has displayed tremendous versatility over her career. She was once boxed into the R&B category but has established herself as a true musical chameleon that can conquer any genre. In anticipation of her upcoming album, we are looking at the evolution of Tinashe’s prolific career.

Beginnings & Mixtapes

While she is now known for including an eclectic mix of genres and moods in her albums, Tinashe started her career in entertainment as a child actor, landing roles in The Polar Express and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Her musical journey began as a member of the pop girl group, The Stunners. After teaching herself how to produce and record her own music, Tinashe then embarked on her solo career, releasing multiple mixtapes between 2012 and 2013. The self-released mixtapes—In Case We Die, Reverie, and Black Water—combined R&B, electronic, and pop elements. These projects established Tinashe’s core sound, eventually laying the foundation for her major label solo debut.

Mainstream Breakthrough

Tinashe reached mainstream success with her 2014 debut album, Aquarius. The RCA-released album combined the spacious and ethereal production of her three mixtapes. Aquarius notably contained explosive pop singles that not only pushed the boundaries of her sound but marked the biggest songs of her career. The lead single, “2 On,” featuring ScHoolboy Q and produced by Mustard, remains Tinashe’s biggest hit today. Aquarius further positioned the singer as a star with the success of the hit single “All Hands On Deck.” Following her well-received debut album, Tinashe fully leaned into experimentation on her Amethyst mixtape and her second studio album, 2016’s Nightride.

Tinashe’s adventurous second album was under-promoted by her label. During that time, she continued to release multiple radio-friendly singles that would end up on 2018’s Joyride, which catered to a pop audience. The lack of promotion for her experimental works and the lukewarm reception of her pop-centric album resulted from disagreements between Tinashe and her label. Despite those challenges, she displayed limitless creativity and an ability to make any type of song. Tinashe’s artistry shined even brighter once she went independent.

Tinashe Now Thrives As An Independent Artist

Following Joyride, Tinashe parted ways with RCA, which appeared to be a liberating move for the singer. Her fourth studio album and independent debut, 2019’s Songs For You, was a return to form musically. She emulated the core sound of her mixtapes and studio albums while continuing to push the limits of her sound. The album’s artful pop aesthetic mixed with R&B, dance-pop, and trap marked a new beginning for Tinashe creatively. She broadened her musical horizons with 333, incorporating various dance and pop genres into an eclectic mix of styles. Now thriving independently, Tinashe has evolved as an artist since the beginning of her career, and she is not showing any signs of slowing down. “Talk To Me Nice,” the first glimpse from her forthcoming album, reportedly titled BB/ANG3L, is yet another exciting moment of Tinashe’s creative stride.

