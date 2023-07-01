Tinashe Returns With New Track “Talk To Me Nice”

One of the definitive darlings of modern R&B has returned. Tinashe dropped her first new solo single of 2023 so far. Admittedly, she hasn’t kept fans waiting for too long. Her last new album 333 dropped back in 2021. The project had features from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Absolutely, Wax Motif, Buddy, Quiet Child, and Kudzai. She followed the project up with a deluxe edition of it that dropped in 2022. That version added four new tracks to the project and added two new features from Channel Tres and Christian Blue.

Tinashe has also guested on two new singles released this year. The first one was the Shygirl song “Heaven” from back in February. The track has cleared 2 million streams since it first dropped. Then in April, she lent her voice to the Kyle song “Who’s Taking You Home.” Now she’s pivoting towards her own releases with a new single called “Talk To Me Nice.” The song is sonically reserved but Tinashe is exceedingly confident on it. Her demands come in refrains so slick and catchy it can take a while to realize just how cutthroat they are. The swelling R&B sound palette will feel very familiar to fans of hers and she continues to sound great on it.

Tinashe Makes Things Clear

Tinashe has made news for her statements as much as her music this year. Just a few weeks ago a video went viral of her on the FOX reality show “Stars On Mars.” In the clip cyclist Lance Armstrong makes comments about trans athletes in sports that many online considered transphobic. As quickly as he makes the comments though, Nashe comes to the defense of the trans community clapping back at the disgraced athlete.

Quotable Lyrics:

Talk to me nice, I don’t wanna fight

Don’t pick mе up, I’ll drive

Dinner res at The Nice Guy

Let’s make it right, put pride to the side

I don’t wanna wait all life for the right time