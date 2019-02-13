evolution
- TVTia Mowry's Career Journey: From "Sister, Sister" To NowTia Mowry has expanded her reach from television to beauty, the culinary world, and more. By Axl Banks
- Original ContentPlayboi Carti Is Delivering His Most Exciting Evolution Yet With "I Am Music"Playboi Carti is gearing up for a new album, and it seems like he has drastically changed up his sound. By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearHip Hop’s Fashion Icons: A Stylistic Journey Through GenerationsMusic and Style never looked so good together. By Demi Phillips
- MusicTinashe: The Evolution Of A Musical ChameleonTinashe has established herself as a true musical chameleon that can conquer any genre.By Wyatt Westlake
- PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene Says She Doesn't Believe In Evolution: "I Believe In God"Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn't believe in evolution because she believes in God.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoyner Lucas Thanks Eminem, Logic, Chris Brown, Rihanna & MoreJoyner Lucas takes the time to pen a lengthy dedication to everyone who has supported him, a list that includes Eminem, Logic, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas & Rick Ross Reflect On Their Success In New Song "Legend"Joyner Lucas and Rick Ross came through with a piano ballad.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJoyner Lucas Displays His Lyrical Prowess On "The Problem"Joyner Lucas' new project "Evolution" is filled with dope bars.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJoyner Lucas Spazzes On "Zim Zimma"Joyner Lucas snaps with flow after flow on the "Evolution" standout banger "Zim Zimma." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas Airs His Grievances On "Snitch"Ahead of the big "Evolution" release, Joyner Lucas tackles one of hip-hop's favorite topics on "Snitch." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Promises "Evolution" Is A Classic, Shares TracklistJoyner Lucas is releasing his new project "Evolution" this week, with features from Rick Ross, The Game, Ashanti, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Announces New Project "Evolution" & Shares Release DateJoyner Lucas announces the release of his new EP, titled "Evolution," sharing the cover artwork with his fans.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Musical Evolution In 4 StagesDefining the 4 musical stages of Tyler the Creator, Rap's Renaissance Man. By Michael Kawaida
- GramChris Brown Details Evolution Of His Look From His Teen Years To NowChris Brown has cycled through a number of different looks.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe R&B Thug: Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & More Provide The Answer To Clingy LoveA new breed of R&B singers comes to the fore just as the King-Queen discussions hit a snag, and Valentine's Day rears its head.By Devin Ch