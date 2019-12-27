Michael Kawaida
- SportsJames Harden, Russell Westbrook & The Rockets Small-Ball ExperimentMike D'Antoni is betting on James Harden and Russell Westbrook to provide a dynamic backcourt that can overcome small size.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentMigos' Best Songs Since "Culture"Revisiting the best songs from Migos since the release of their album "Culture."
By Michael Kawaida
- ReviewsBlueface "Find The Beat" ReviewAlbum Review: Blueface may have found glimpses of the beat on his official debut, but his inability to hold long-term attention is to his detriment. By Michael Kawaida
- SportsTrae Young Vs. Luka Doncic: A Tale Of Two SophomoresBoth Trae Young and Luka Doncic are setting a new standard for second-year players, stockpiling gaudy numbers and milestones from week to week.
By Michael Kawaida
- Original Content21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode 2": What Can We Expect?Three years removed from dropping the original, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s anticipated sequel "Savage Mode 2" in the works - so, what can we expect?
By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentRoddy Ricch Is Compton’s “War Baby”Compton, the city that bred Roddy Ricch, has everything and nothing to do with his success in the music industry.
By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentJ Cole's "No Role Modelz" & The Absent Father Domino EffectOff his acclaimed 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, J Cole's "No Role Modelz" puts exclamation marks on a longstanding struggle in hip-hop. By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentTaylor Gang's Sledgren Talks Mac Miller Studio Flow & New AlbumINTERVIEW: We chop it up with Taylor Gang producer Sledgren about his creative process and direction since breaking out with Wiz Khalifa.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentWhy Roddy Ricch’s "The Box" Is The Perfect Song For This EraHow Roddy Ricch's "The Box," and a strange noise that almost didn’t make the song may have changed his career.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentMixtapes: A Brief History Of Hip-Hop's Ever Evolving ToolFrom DJ Clue's casette tapes to major label involvement, we trace the history of the iconic hip-hop mixtape.By Michael Kawaida
- SportsDerrick Rose's Magical Career Revival: A Rose Is Still A RoseAfter nearly walking away from basketball, Rose is back to having fun playing the game he loves.
By Michael Kawaida
- SneakersTop 10 Best Signature Sneakers In The NBA As Of 2020Risking unavoidable slander, we take a stab at ranking the best of the best in current signature kicks.By Michael Kawaida
- ReviewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reaches For NYC Crown With "Artist 2.0": ReviewALBUM REVIEW: With a No. 1 album already on his resume, Boogie fuels the "King of New York" debate with "Artist 2.0" - but is there fire behind the gas?By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentTyga Has Been Making Hits For A DecadeFrom "Rack City" to "Taste," Tyga has been making hits for over a decade - but does he get enough credit?By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentMigos Ad-Libs Are An Eccentric Work Of ArtThe Migos ad-libs have become some of the most iconic, and possibly even best, in hip-hop history.By Michael Kawaida
- SportsIs Chris Paul A Top 5 Point Guard Of All Time?Does CP3 belong on the Mount Rushmore of floor generals with Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and Steph Curry?
By Michael Kawaida
- SportsJa Morant Is The NBA Rookie Doing Things His WayMemphis point guard Ja Morant isn’t planning to wait his turn, the 20-year old wants to take over the league right now. By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Musical Evolution In 4 StagesDefining the 4 musical stages of Tyler the Creator, Rap's Renaissance Man. By Michael Kawaida
- Sports5 Trades That Would Make The NBA More ExcitingTrades that should go down!By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentPredicting The 2020 Hip-Hop And R&B Grammy WinnersWho will take home the hardware in Los Angeles?By Michael Kawaida
- SportsTop 10 Current NBA Players & Their Rap CounterpartWe try to break down which rappers represent the best NBA players in the game. By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "Alright" Is Our Generation's TriumphOn MLK Day, we revisit the importance and impact of Kendrick Lamar's single "Alright."By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentAaliyah, Timbaland & Missy Elliott's Inimitable Chemistry Impacted A GenerationOn what would be Aaliyah's 41st birthday, we look at how she impacted R&B through the 1990s and beyond. By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentHow Mac Miller's "Red Dot Music" Unlocked His True PotentialHow Mac Miller reinvented himself, took control of his narrative and his legacy while on a collision course with tragedy. By Michael Kawaida
- SportsLamar Jackson & Deshaun Watson Highlight The Year Of The Black QBThe evolution of the African-American signal-caller.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentR&Bieber: "Yummy" Is Uninspiring But Packaged To SellJustin Bieber’s hiatus, return and musical direction moving forward as his album looms.
By Michael Kawaida
- SportsJimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Are The NBA's Biggest SurpriseWhy Jimmy Butler and company are a darkhorse to make it out of the Eastern Conference.
By Michael Kawaida
- Original Content21 Savage's R&B Love Affair Is A Reflection Of The Evolved "Gangster Rapper"21 Savage's self-expression through singing denotes the duplicity of hip-hop and the evolution of the "gangster" rapper.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentFuture Is King Of Hit-Making For A Generation Transcending Genres And LabelsIs Future an R&B artist? By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentLil Wayne’s “I Feel Like Dying” Altered The Trajectory Of Hip-HopAn in-depth look at the importance of Lil Wayne's "I Feel Like Dying."In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the nation’s opioid crisis a “public health emergency.”
By Michael Kawaida