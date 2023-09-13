Tinashe Flexes Nearly-Nude VMAs Look

Tinashe recently hopped on Instagram to show off her NSFW look for the 2023 Video Music Awards. The performer rocked a sparkly black mesh Stella McCartney dress, complete with some black pasties. She complimented the eye-catching look with a pair of patent platforms and a few simple accessories. Her fit left little to the imagination, and as expected, fans were living for it.

She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the event about the bold outfit. "I'm really excited about this dress," she explained. "I think it's fun, and like daring and very VMAs. You know, you want to bring that rock star energy." She went on to share her thoughts on all the Artist Of The Year nominees being women, calling it "amazing." Tinashe also called it a "full-circle moment for women," describing how exciting it is for her to see women thriving in the music industry. "We rarely get our flowers," she explained, "we rarely get all of the praise that we deserve."

Read More: Tinashe Sets The Vibe Right On Our Latest “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Tinashe Stunned At The VMAs

Tinashe performs at The Greek Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Tinashe also discussed her new album BB/ANG3L, which she dropped on September 5. "I'm very excited," she began. "It really represents me right now, who I am. It's genre blends, it has some stuff you can dance to, some really sexy, like R&B songs as well. Hopefully the fans really love it, but I'm excited about it." So far, her sixth full-length offering has certainly managed to capture the hearts of fans. The performer also spoke on being excited to see Nicki Minaj hosting the event, noting that she was sure to "kill it."

Over the summer, Tinashe performed a handful of dates across the U.S. and Europe. She's scheduled to get back on the road next month, with over 10 performances around the U.S. and Canada. She'll kick things off with a show in Chicago on October 28, going on to make notable stops in NYC, Atlanta, LA, and more. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Tinashe’s BB/ANG3L Is Sonic Heaven

[Via]