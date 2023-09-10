Tinashe Sets The Vibe Right On Our Latest “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Quality over quantity is the name of the game this week, and our R&B Season playlist update is here to reflect that. Moreover, there's a succinct but powerful set of tracks that we wanted to highlight this week from some of the best artists in the field right now. Leading the pack is the incomparable Tinashe, who recently made her return to the release realm with her new album, BB/ANG3L. With a few singles preceding this drop, the Kentucky native built up a lot of hype for her first album since 2021's 333. While there are a lot of highlights to mention, "None Of My Business" is too sultrily sweet to ignore.

With a laidback but groovy percussive pattern, Tinashe proves why she's one of the most engaging voices in R&B today. There are many melodic and harmonious riffs, runs, and refrains to catch on this track, from the ethereal chorus to the more impassioned verses. Watery synth pads and background vocals certainly add to the song's dreamy atmosphere. Most importantly, though, they by no means dilute the singer's spotlit performance here, which is at the core of a lot of fantastic music from this genre.

On that note, it's no surprise that BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones similarly take center stage on the cut "Spend The Night." This song, however, sounds more like a classic and upbeat duet, with back-and-forth verses and lines plus an infectious bassline and bright guitar strums. Even if it's more energetic and busy than the previously mentioned track, there's still a dynamic performance from both artists at the core of this R&B offering. If you're looking to feel some soul while dancing in the club, give this one a spin.

Finally, there's "Stranger" by RealestK, the most low-key and soothing song to offer this week. The high-pitched croons, ghostly keys, and minimal structure will calm you down the further you sink into its production and performance. Still, we're sure we missed something this week; what was your favorite R&B release of the week? Let us know in the comments, check out the playlist above, and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest great music in rap, soul, and beyond.

