BJ The Chicago Kid And Coco Jones Want You To “Spend The Night”

Coco Jones continues to go on an underrated run of features in 2023. Just a short time ago, her powerful vocals were all over Brent Faiyaz's newest single, "Moment Of Your Life." Now, she returns with another R&B great, BJ The Chicago Kid. He is known more as a featured artist on a lot of A-list rappers' projects. Some of his biggest collaborations include his singing on ScHoolboy Q's "Studio," and "Skrawberries" with JID.

He has plenty of other standouts in his catalog but, this time he is back as the main headline for a single. He and Coco want their partners to come back to their cribs for a passionate night. "Come closer boy, the night's over when I say it's over (Yeah, yeah) / When I touch you baby then you touch me, I wanna be closer (Yeah, yeah)." Both are wanting it so bad that even in the morning they are ready for action.

Read More: Flavia Laos Urbina Net Worth 2023: What Is The Too Hot To Handle Star Worth?

Listen To "Spend The Night" From BJ The Chicago Kid And Coco Jones

This sexy and lustful track has an undeniable 80s groove to it. The production by Yeti Beats is simple and its rhythm reminds you of a good old night on the dance floor. BJ and Coco are shining bright with their voices and chemistry as well. Overall, it is another great feature for Coco and BJ continues to prove why he is one of the best in the genre.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "Spend The Night," from BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones? Is Coco an underrated feature artist right now? Does BJ The Chicago Kid not get enough praise for his work in the R&B space? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Time is tickin' baby, take a load off (And don't hold back)

I'll take the weight up off your shoulders (You know I'll do that)

Wake up to lovin' in the morning (Hot s**)

If you spend the night with me

Read More: King Harris Under Fire After Paying Homeless Man To Do The “One Chip Challenge”