Brent Faiyaz And Coco Jones Provide The Best “Moment Of Your Life”

Brent Faiyaz has one of the most distinctive voices in the R&B space. His vocal range usually sits in a lower register, allowing for his signature sensual sound to stand out and set you in that certain vibe that is undefeated. He has done it on so many tracks like “Been Away,” “ALL MINE,” and “DEAD MAN WALKING.” Now, he will have another one to add to his stacked catalog. His new single with Coco Jones is a sexy cut with glorious singing and suggestive lyrics.

Unfortunately, this is the only collaboration we have with the former Disney Channel star and master crooner. The song is all about providing a one-of-a-kind experience in the bedroom for your partner and wanting to let the rest of the competition know about it. This theme is brought up a lot, especially in R&B music, but this cut is so well done. It runs just over three minutes but Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones fill out the time perfectly.

Brent Faiyaz And Coco Jones Are A Perfect Match

Faiyaz sings about the amazing moment he shares with his woman from his perspective. He wants to tell all the other women that it was so good and that is how it should be when they come through next time. From Coco’s side, she is portraying the woman Brent is with for the night. She wants to show it all off for him and how she can be promiscuous even though she might seem like a goody-two-shoes. After listening to this, you will want a collab album from these two right away.

