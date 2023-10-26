Brent Faiyaz Announces Feature-Packed New Album Dropping Tonight

Last year, Brent Faiyaz released his critically acclaimed album WASTELAND. The major undertaking saw him recruiting artists like Drake, Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes, and more. The album spawned two of his biggest hits to date "ALL MINE" and "JACKIE BROWN." While Faiyaz has been dropping some new singles this year, most fans didn't expect to have another new album any time soon. But earlier today Faiyaz confirmed that it'll be here a LOT sooner than many thought.

Brent Faiyaz announced his new album LARGER THAN LIFE which drops in just a few hours. The album will feature 14 tracks, a slimming down from its 19-track predecessor. Once again he's bringing some major features along with him. A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, Babyface Ray, and N3WYRKLA are just some of the artists who will appear on the project. The album is also expected to include two singles that Faiyaz released earlier this year. Check out some more details on the forthcoming project below.

Brent Faiyaz Surprise Dropping Album

The first of the two singles set to appear on the album is "Moment Of Your Life" which dropped back in August. The song sees Brent teaming up with R&B singer Coco Jones whose breakthrough hit "ICU" began climbing the charts earlier this year. A month later Faiyaz dropped the second single "WY@." The track clicked with fans immediately and has already racked up over 12 million streams on Spotify in just over a month.

One person who isn't on the mixtape that fans might have been inspecting is Sexyy Red. Red and Faiyaz hit the studio together in between the release of the two singles. But if they worked on any music in that process it either isn't ready for release yet or is due to end up on a later project. What do you think about Brent Faiyaz announcing a new mixtape just a day before it's dropping? Let us know in the comment section below.

