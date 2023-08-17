Brent Faiyaz Shows Off His Film Buff Side In “JACKIE BROWN” Music Video

Even a year after its release, Brent Faiyaz’s WASTELAND is still in heavy rotation for many R&B fans out there. What’s more is that, with 19 different tracks to choose from, there’s still plenty of space to bring each song to new heights. Moreover, that’s exactly what the Maryland native and his team achieved with this new music video for “JACKIE BROWN.” If you’re a Quentin Tarantino fan, you already know that the song’s lyrics reference the titular character of one of his more underrated films. However, with a beautiful plane vista, it seems like the visual wanted to emphasize that comparison even more.

“The clip channels the aesthetic and spirit of the 1997 Quentin Tarantino classic flick of the same name, as it opens with Brent on a plane,” a press release of Brent Faiyaz’s newest video reads. “After cruising through the clouds, he visits the salon, hits the high seas on a yacht, tries on tailored fits, and enjoys a dinner surrounded by friends. These vibrant vignettes melt into one another, matching his smooth cadence.” Furthermore, through slick editing and a slow-paced but intoxicating vocal performance and instrumental, that melting effect certainly holds true.

Brent Faiyaz’s “JACKIE BROWN”: Watch The Music Video

For example, bubbles from a jacuzzi quickly morph into bubbles from a champagne glass at dinner. While it’s not the most narratively complex video out there, its vibrant and almost regal color palette and presentation makes it pure eye candy for fans of the track. Considering the lyrical themes of life moving fast and treating a woman to luxury, the visuals do a compelling job of representing that. Overall, it’s a nice treat to dive into WASTELAND again if you’re a fan who hasn’t revisited it in some time.

Meanwhile, considering his new creative agency in partnership with UnitedMasters, there’s probably going to be a lot more exciting projects from the 27-year-old coming soon. Sure, a new album will always take precedent, but Faiyaz is clearly an entertainer who thinks larger than that. As such, all we can hope for is that we see his growth with spectacular results. For more news and the latest updates on Brent Faiyaz, keep checking in with HNHH.

