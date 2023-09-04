Sexyy Red & Brent Faiyaz Link Up In The Studio

Studio pics are a double-edged sword; sometimes, they lead up to a hyped release, and other times they never end up happening. What’s more is that some of the session pairings that people get excited over are pretty predictable or no-brainers. No one’s surprised when two rappers of similar styles, popularity, or affiliations link up to cook; they’re just excited to hear it happen. In that same vein, R&B artists working with each other usually results in a blend that, although different for each artist, is basically just math. Moreover, that’s what makes Brent Faiyaz and Sexyy Red meeting in the booth so enticing: no one knows what on Earth they could cook up.

Still, that’s not to say it’s a revolutionary concept. The WASTELAND crooner is well-versed and connected in the rap sphere, and if there’s anyone who doesn’t care about genre labels, it’s Brent Faiyaz. On the other hand, Sexyy Red just exploded in the game, so experimentation and different lanes can surely follow. With that in mind, it’s very exciting to see that both creatives might dip into a wholly different lane, either for one or for both.

Read More: Sexyy Red Admits That Young Thug Is Her Twin After Fans Say They Look Alike

Brent Faiyaz & Sexyy Red Could Be Brewing Something Special

Furthermore, both artists have actually been hard at work releasing collaborations or preparing them. For example, Brent Faiyaz recently dropped the single “Moment Of Your Life” with Coco Jones, displaying some infectious chemistry and songwriting skills. On the other hand, Sexyy Red recently teased a team-up with Lil Durk for a remix, which should result in some invigorating energy and bombast. Maybe they will apply what they learned from each to this new process. Although things could be as simple as a feature in each other’s lane, it would be very interesting if they decide to make something fresher together.

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see what kind of fanbase crossover this will create. Will we ever get to hear Brent let out a soft, sensual, and dreamy “SkeeYee!” adlib as the St. Louis spitter goes through her verse? Only time will tell. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Brent Faiyaz and Sexyy Red.

Read More: Brent Faiyaz’s Best Collabs