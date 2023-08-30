Lil Durk Pokes Fun At Sexyy Red On His Instagram Story

Sexyy Red has been the butt of a lot of jokes throughout the past week or so. Most recently, the up-and-coming rap star voiced her frustrations with people saying she looks like Atlanta legend Young Thug. While we can see why a woman would not like her looks to compared to a man's appearance, it is still a funny thing to think about. In the interview, Red says, "Cuz no the f*** we do not look alike." The video clip is hilarious as it shows her and Thug in a side-by-side comparison. However, Lil Durk is now getting in on the action.

Just over a week ago, Lil Durk tweeted out to his followers saying, "Feel like going on my feature run... I’m healed …. First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT." If you notice, the Chicago rapper spells Sexyy Red's name wrong. Intentional or not, she did not take too kindly to that. She replied to his tweet, "Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk ?" She included the crying laughing emoji with the disappointed face emoji. Subsequently, Durk thought it would be funny to continue the running gag. Let's just say he succeeded in keeping the joke alive.

Lil Durk Trolls Sexyy Red Look:

Durk shared an image to his Instagram story that shows a recording file for the remix to Red's song "Hellcats SRTs." The song appears on her sophomore album Hood Hottest Princess. Once again Durk pokes fun at her with the file reading "cexy reddd lol for calling me jerk." The St. Louis rapper responded to the image on Twitter, "Ok lol luh derk got me lost for words right now." It will be interesting to hear both artists on a song with some out-there lyrics from Red.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Durk trolling Sexyy Red like this? Are you excited about this remix of "Hellcats SRTs?" Do you think it will be better than the original? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

