Sexyy Red Says Lil Durk Remix Has Her “Lost For Words” Ahead Of Release

Seeing as Sexyy Red’s most famous bars are completely unserious lines like “My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown,” many were skeptical of how far the redhead could take herself in the rap industry. Despite rumours that salacious songs from female artists are becoming less attractive to the general public, Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album helped solidify her space in the industry. In fact, she has some of the most popular male rappers desperate to meet her, including Drake, G Herbo, and Tyler, The Creator. Another artist who was eager to work with the 25-year-old is Lil Durk, and much to fan’s pleasure, they’ve been teasing a collaboration on Twitter throughout the last few weeks of August.

“Feel like going on my feature run,” the Chicago native shared with fans on Twitter recently. “I’m healed. First stop, Sexy Red. Second stop, ytbFATT,” Durk added. Of course, the rap diva was quick to point out the misspelling of her name. “Dang, [you] gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk?” she quipped.

Read More: Sexyy Red Roasts Lil Durk Amid Collab Announcement, Teases “SkeeYee” Remix

Sexyy Red and Lil Durk Promote Their Remix on Twitter

Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk ? 😂🙄 https://t.co/ohTP9S5Kud — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 22, 2023

Ok lol luh derk got me lost for words right now 😭 https://t.co/0zWo6B9aVE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 29, 2023

It’s obviously never pleasant to have one’s name spelled incorrectly, especially by a co-worker, though Durk and Red seem to be having fun with their online banter ahead of the “HELLCATS & SRTS (Remix)” release. The Voice tweeted out a photo of a computer screen on which he once again spelt his collaborator’s moniker wrong. “Cexy Reddd lol for calling me Jerk,” he playfully teased her. Once she got the message on Tuesday (August 29) morning, the “Hood Rats” hitmaker replied, “Ok lol, Luh Derk got me lost for words right now 😭.”

Even with all the time she’s been spending in the studio and on stage performing lately, Sexyy Red still managed to cross something major off her bucket list earlier this month. The St. Louis-born star attended her first-ever frat party, and she definitely brought the right attitude to the event. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Turns Up At Her First Ever Frat Party

[Via]