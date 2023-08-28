Sexyy Red Turns Up At Her First Ever Frat Party

Sexyy Red is experiencing a lot of firsts in 2023. The breakout rap star is making plenty of connections to big-time artists. Later this year she’s set to embark on her first ever headlining tour. The Hood Hottest Princess tour hits the road in late October and sees the star playing 22 dates. That will come after she finishes serving as the opening act on one of the biggest tours of 2023. Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour has been making waves all summer and earlier this month Red was named the opener for all remaining shows.

One first that Sexyy Red probably didn’t expect to happen this year was her first-ever frat party. In a clip posted over the weekend, the rapper gets taken for her very first party of the like and she enjoys some staple activities while there. The video sees Red playing beer pong, watching a keg stand, and doing plenty of dancing. It also features a clip of her being gifted a Cartier bracelet, which she seems genuinely thankful for. Check out the full video below.

Sexyy Red Fits Right In At A Frat Party

https://twitter.com/girlsinrap/status/1695953385650798827

Sexyy Red has been interacting with all manner of celebrities recently. Pictures of her and Tyler, The Creator together hit the internet in a decidedly random team-up that plenty of fans couldn’t help but love. She also recently crossed paths with Boston Celtics all-star Jayson Tatum. The pair both popped up at different Drake concerts earlier this summer before linking up last week.

One of the songs from Sexyy Red’s debut album Hood Hottest Princess is starting to pick up traction. The track “SkeeYee” has become a streaming hit after taking off on social media recently. She’s apparently taken notice and teased a potential remix with Lil Durk the way only she could. What do you think of Sexyy Red’s night out at her first ever frat party? Let us know in the comment section below.

