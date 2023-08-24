Sexyy Red Announces Fall 2023 “Hood Hottest Princess Tour”

Sexyy Red could be coming to a city near you this fall. The “Pound Town” performer recently announced her first headlining tour, featuring 20 stops around the U.S. The fall 2023 “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” is scheduled to kick off in October with a performance in Boston, wrapping up in San Francisco in November. The tour poster also boasts the idea of some special guests, who have yet to be announced.

Sexyy Red will make notable stops in New York, Philly, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, LA, and more. The rapper will also make a stop in her hometown of St. Louis, MO on October 30, moving on to perform in Chicago on Halloween. It’s clear that social media users can’t wait to catch Sexyy Red live, as they’re sounding off on Twitter. “Imma be first in line,” one fan excitedly writes.

“Hood Hottest Princess Tour” Dates

Sexyy Red Announces First Headlining “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” General Onsale Starting Friday, August 25 on Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/c5xfnXVOxa — EMPOWER ATLANTA (@empoweratlmag) August 24, 2023

Her upcoming tour isn’t the only thing Sexyy Red has to be excited about. The 25-year-old is hot off the release of her new single alongside Sukihana, “Hood Rats.” Lil Durk also recently teased an upcoming collaboration with the female MC, which has yet to be announced. Earlier this week, she also hinted at a new remix of her hit Hood Hottest Princess track, “SkeeYee,” getting fans speculating in the comments section. The hitmaker recently linked up with Tyler, the Creator, posing for photos with the Grammy-winner. Fans had a field day with the photos, with some even joking that he got a BBL. He of course played along, claiming that the “cat is out the bag.”

After teasing her pseudo-fling with Drake earlier this summer, Sexyy Red was recently added as a supporting act on his tour. Drake and 21 Savage are making their way around the U.S. and Canada until the beginning of October. Earlier this week, she was even spotted staying “cozy” during soundcheck, rocking a white night gown and a bonnet. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

