Sexyy Red & Sukihana Get Raunchy On High-Energy Single “Hood Rats”

Sexyy Red is someone who has been having a huge moment in the game right now. Overall, a lot of this is thanks to her song “Pound Town” and her album Hood Hottest Princess. In fact, her success has been so impressive that Drake added her to his tour. At this point in time, there is nothing that can stop her. This is Sexyy Red’s world, and we are all just along for the ride. Although, this is not a bad thing by any stretch, as her charisma and ability to craft catchy songs have been infectious to watch.

Over the course of the last week or so, the artist has been teasing a new song with her good friend Sukihana. Of course, Sukihana has also been making some huge waves online. In many respects, Sexyy and Suki are very similar in their subject matter. However, that doesn’t mean they are the same. They take different approaches to punchlines, while Suki also seems more into the shock value of her bars. Well, today, the two dropped their new song “Hood Rats” and it certainly lives up to their reputations.

Sexyy Red x Sukihana

As you can imagine, this song is filled with raunchy and NSFW lyrics that are going to make you laugh. That said, the lyrics are delivered perfectly, and it is clear that Sexyy Red and Sukihana both have a commanding presence. The production is also crisp and complements their voices perfectly. Overall, this track is just a lot of fun, and we imagine a lot of you will feel the same.

Quotable Lyrics:

