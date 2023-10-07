Sexyy Red Seemingly Shaded By Sukihana For Sex Tape Leak, Fans Claim

Whenever there's a big scandal on the Internet, naturally fans start piling on other celebrities to it to spice things up. Moreover, a recent example of this concerns Sukihana's new song and music video, which many interpreted as a diss towards Sexyy Red. "Stop lying bout what y’all really be doing," the former wrote as an Instagram post's caption promoting the track "5' Foot." For those unaware, the reason why people drew this connection is because someone leaked Sexyy's sex tape on her Instagram Story. Of course, this was very rough for the rapper, who said that she would never do something like that.

Many stepped forward to express their support for Sexyy Red following this, but people seemed to think differently about this caption from Sukihana. The two close friends probably aren't beefing, though, because "5' Foot" came out before this whole scandal. As such, people are simply reading too deeply into this as fans, and might not know the extent of their relationship. After all, the two have worked together, they've publicly shown their chemistry, and they seem like good friends who support each other wherever.

Sukihana's Music Promo Has Fans Blindly Calling It A Sexyy Red Diss

Another person who is a big fan of the "SkeeYee" hitmaker is JT, who took to Twitter to voice her support amid this leak drama. "Girl you know you sexyy!! gone do yo s**t, f**k what these h*es talkin bout you know you that b***h," the City Girl wrote to Sexyy Red. This was a quote tweet of her initial response to the whole thing, which seemed more embarrassed and ashamed than angry. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that," the St. Louis native expressed, showing that these attacks can have a much deeper effect on someone's mental health.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the two will link up again soon to clear this up in any way. Whether it's for award shows, a night out on the town, or a studio sash, they keep the fun up wherever. For fans who still think there's a shot here, we ask you to check the context. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red and Sukihana, stick around on HNHH.

