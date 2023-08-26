Sukihana Shoots Her Shot With Tyler, The Creator After Viral Sexyy Red Photo

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red linked up with Tyler, The Creator. It was a major moment for the rapidly rising star, who named Tyler as one of her idols. However, the photo went viral because Tyler appeared to have an absolute dump truck. Ever the jokester, Tyler went on to address the photos. “Been hiding it but cat is out the bag. I got a bbl this is not photoshop.” While the photo is very fun and everything, it’s got Sukihana of all people thirsting for that something something.

“I like how Tyler the creator ass looking he might need a little slurp on that dookie shooter,” Suki wrote on social media in response to the picture. First of all – “dookie shooter” is certainly a new term for this writer and we can safely say that we do not care for it. But more importantly, it appears that Suki, who is never without a man for very long, has her eyes on Tyler. What do you think of them as an item? Let us know in the comments.

However, thirsting after Tyler is not the only thing that Sukihana has been up to lately. She also appeared to be living her best life at 35,000 feet. “Today is my first time flying on a private jet 🛩️ I must be famous or something 😂 I’m so happy,” she wrote on Instagram a she showed off her pretty in pink fit aboard the luxury airliner.

Meanwhile, posting ass on main isn’t the only thing that Tyler has been up to. He recently revealed the full lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw carnival. The first time it’s been held since the pandemic, Tyler has mad sure to go all out with the lineup this year. The Hillbillies, SZA, Ice Spice, and Lil Yachty are all scheduled to perform. Furthermore, there will be sets from Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, and PinkPantheress. Maybe Suki can get a ticket to shoot her shot in person.

