Sukihana Says She Doesn’t Fit In With LHHMIA Cast Mates: “I Live In My Truth”

Sukihana recently hopped on social media, sharing her thoughts on her Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast mates. The series’ Instagram account had posted a clip of an argument between Suki and Bobby Lytes, and she made her feelings on the clip known. Their argument surrounded Sukihana’s past, and how she felt as though her cast mate can’t move past it to let her evolve. “This right here is showing everyone laughing at me and basically not believing that I can elevate,” she writes. “And that’s because they don’t believe in them self.”

Sukihana went on, saying that she doesn’t fit in with the rest of the cast and claiming that it’s “discouraging” to spend time with them. “Y’all had y’all chance at music and a lot of y’all’s past is worst then mines,” she explains. “The difference is I live in my truth and my transparency is why my fan base is so big. The problem with them is they can’t keep up with me. They are so use to artist being in a box and only aloud to be one way.”

Read More: Sexyy Red & Sukihana Get Raunchy On High-Energy Single “Hood Rats”

Sukihana Says Her Cast Mates Are “Discouraging”

She continues, “I am many women in one and I lived a lot of lives that’s why you can look at me and always find something to relate to no matter how different we are. Anyway tables always turn and I’ll have the last laugh because I know Sukihana will be a household name my name is in every house already. I believe in myself that much. I don’t have nothing negative to say about them.”

Though Sukihana is known for her wild antics, raunchy music, and OnlyFans page, it’s clear that she’s looking to change. Fans are split on her mission, with some claiming that she’s the one to have put herself into a “box.” Others, however, note that she has the right to not have her past used against her.

Read More: Sukihana & Webbie Hit The Golf Course With Sultry Snaps

[Via]