Sukihana & Webbie Hit The Golf Course With Sultry Snaps

Sukihana’s one of pop culture’s most fervent and recent social media obsessions, turning heads with her antics link-ups, and perspective. As wild as it’s been to see her become a star, there have been plenty of unexpected moments along the way. For example, Sexyy Red brought her out for her Rolling Loud Miami set, which was a great moment for both up-and-coming rappers and a great moment of solidarity. Overall, it seems like she’s everywhere these days, and clearly having a great time and advancing her career as a result of all those travels. However, when it comes to her celebrity meetings, nothing could’ve prepared us for her crossover with a 2000s rap star.

Moreover, Sukihana and Webbie recently hit the golf course together, which left many on social media quite surprised. Regardless of the oddity of that pairing, they still seemed to enjoy themselves, with Suki posting various pictures of their outing. Sure, there were a couple of them on the green together teeing up their next shot, but also one of the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star spreading herself out on the green. “You can take me out the ghetto but the ghetto ain’t never leaving me, webbietrill,” she captioned her pics.

Sukihana Shares Golf Course Pics With Webbie

In addition, it’s actually been a busy few days for Sukihana when it comes to unexpected celebrity encounters. Another one of those came this week when she finally saw Dr. Umar in person after thirsting for him and having some online back and forth. Still, it seemed like they only posed for some quick pictures and a nice chat, because the Delaware native clarified that they didn’t have the spiritually guided meeting she expected. “I didn’t have the meeting with Dr.Umar yet but when I do I feel like I’m going to come out a whole different woman,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, this is at least better social media attention than what the Baton Rouge rapper got recently. A lot of people clowned his crop top fit online, but he seemed to shrug it off, albeit with a bit of annoyance. Maybe Suki can give him some style advice in the next few weeks. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Sukihana and Webbie.

