Sukihana Shares How Being In Special Education Classes Was “Humiliating” For Her

Sukihana thinks that students with learning disabilities shouldn’t be separated from the rest of their peers.

Sukihana recently took to social media to open up about being enrolled in special education classes. The rapper and reality star told followers that being separated from most of the student body was “humiliating” and hurtful. She also claimed that instead of isolating students in special education programs, schools should opt to bring more teachers into classrooms. “It also adds to people having commitment issues, trust issues, and not being able to learn how to make friends,” she explained.

Don’t ever feel like you’re less than nobody,” Sukihana then told fans struggling with similar issues. “God made you creative, God made you special, God made you smart.” She continued, highlighting how despite being made to feel less than others, she’s managed to have a successful career. “Thousands of people are paying to come see me,” she describes.

Sukihana Says Special Education Classes Were “Hurtful” To Her

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comments section. Comments revealed that many others can relate to Sukihana’s plight. “How about we normalize everyone learning at their own pace and stop picking on people with [learning disabilities],” one says. Others, however, believe that some students truly need the extra support provided in specialty programs, making separation from other students necessary. “They need extra help and can be very easily distracted by their peers,” a user notes. Regardless, it’s commendable that Sukihana is using her platform to speak on important issues, and shed light on how critical it is to ensure students’ individual needs are met.

Sukihana is hot off the release of “5′ Foot (Extended Version),” an expanded take on her iconic 2017 freestyle. She also recently met up with the “Prince of PanAfricanism,” Dr. Umar. Though fans can’t be certain what the duo discussed in their meeting, the reality star previously claimed he could be “the one to turn [her] into a wife.

