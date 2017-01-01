Sukihana’s journey to fame has been one of controversy and virality. Over the years, Sukihana elevated her online presence into a role on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and prominence in the current landscape of women in hip-hop. A personality who represents sexual liberation and women’s empowerment, she’s frequently challenged social norms throughout her career. However, these efforts haven’t necessarily gone without controversy, and it seems to have ramped up in recent weeks.

Following her recent spat with Tasha K, who criticized the rapper and Sexyy Red for promoting “h*e culture,” Sukihana found herself entangled in Twitter virality after an NSFW video from her OnlyFans page leaked. In response, Sukihana basically gave a Kanye shrug to the public, telling Armon Warren, “The thing is, I’m a disgusting person so it’s just like, people been knew that about me, I don’t give a f*ck. Y’all can keep posting my OnlyFans videos. […] Whatever you heard about me it’s the truth.”

From her humble beginnings, Sukihana’s grown into one of the most talked about celebrities these days, for better or worse. But ultimately, she’s showing no signs of slowing down her ascent to stardom, especially as Sukihana continues to carve out her own lane as a rapper.

Her Beginnings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Sukihana, born Destiny Henderson, developed a passion for creativity at a young age. However, throughout her life, she moved from city to city, including Atlanta and Miami, where she began to build her career. Before she began to get into rapping, she launched a YouTube channel where she posted consistently, developing a strong following that she eventually leveraged into a career in entertainment.

Besides her prominence on social media and her career as a rapper, Sukihana is also a dedicated mother to three children, two sons, and a daughter. Suki gave birth to her first child when she was 18 years old, which she recently reflected on in what appeared to be a response to Tasha K’s criticism. I’m thankful I can provide for my children, I remember having $5 in my pocket while pregnant with two children. Everyone has their time,” Sukihana tweeted. Despite the adversities she faced, Sukihana’s tenacity and determination fueled her ambitions.

Read More: Sukihana & Saucy Santana Connect On “Food Stamp Hoe”

An Icon For Sexual And Female Empowerment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

Sukihana’s public persona centers around her unabashed embrace of her sexuality and her commitment to empowering women. With her bold and unapologetic approach, she challenges societal norms and encourages others to do the same, as evidenced by her response to her OnlyFans Leak. Although frequently struck with criticism, Sukihana has become a symbol of self-confidence and sexual liberation, inspiring her fans to embrace their true selves.

Read More: Sukihana Denies Shading Ciara Over Selena Halloween Costume

“WAP” & Budding Musical Career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

Sukihana gained plenty of eyes during her stint in hip-hop and the influence that Atlanta and Miami had on her career as a rapper is evident. Her early career included a number of freestyles on her YouTube channel that quickly began to gain traction. Her infectious energy and provocative lyrics helped her carve out her own niche in the music industry.

Ultimately, her music is a reflection of her public persona and her career began to pick up when she appeared in the music video of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” – a cameo that she feels may have derailed the possibilities of a Nicki Minaj collaboration. However, shortly after “WAP” dropped, she leveraged the recent fame into the release of her debut mixtape, Wolf P**sy.

In 2023, she kept the momentum high with a string of releases including “Boss B*tch.” Additionally, she’s dropped off a handful of features on records with Dovey Magnum and Khaotic. Most recently, she teamed up with Afro B on “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup).”

Read More: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Go “Inside The WAP” WIth BTS Footage

OnlyFans

In addition to her music, Sukihana embraced the opportunities offered by platforms like OnlyFans, where she shared exclusive content with her dedicated fanbase. Despite the stigma surrounding the subscription-based platform, Sukihana gained success through this venture by embracing her sexuality and taking control of her image.

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

Sukihana made her mark on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Miami, where her dynamic personality shined alongside her then-partner, Kill Bill. She joined the cast in the third season, showcasing her personal life and her grind as an artist. Her authenticity and relatability automatically turned her into a fan favorite, further propelling her public persona. She utilized the show as a stepping stone to expand her fanbase and solidify her presence in the music industry. Sukihana’s stint on Love & Hip Hop: Miami not only showcased her talent but also allowed her to connect with fans on a more personal level, as they witnessed her triumphs and struggles.

Read More: “Love & Hip Hop Cast”: Who Stars In The Show?

Sukihana’s Grip On Pop Culture

Sukihana’s career is only getting started. Her polarizing presence often sparks conversation online, keeping her name in the headlines. However, it’s her resilience and ability to be unapologetically herself in the public eye that has turned her into an icon in her own right. Throughout her efforts in music and television, she’s continued to empower herself and inspire countless individuals as a result. Even in spite of recent controversies, Sukihana’s undoubtedly going to be a strong force in the music industry moving forward.