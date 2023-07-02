Even after facing serious legal ramifications for defamatory comments she made about Cardi B, Tasha K still hasn’t gotten a handle on her Twitter fingers. The embattled entertainer has continued to trade shots with the New Yorker online after the former declared bankruptcy, having hardly made a dent in the millions she still owes the latter. As she scrambles to bring in more income, Tasha has found more targets for her bullying – Sukihana and Sexyy Red.

“I can’t believe that in #HoCultureMusic, #SexyyRed would ever outsell over #Suki, who’s been drinking bodily fluids on camera way longer than Red!” @unwinewithtasha tweeted earlier this weekend. “🙈 Is Suki too old? Out of touch? A #NickiFeature is a big deal, y’all think that if she didn’t do that cameo with #FlyLikeABird she would be much further? Why didn’t #FlyLikeABird jump on a song with #Suki?” the content creator further asked her followers.

Sukihana Responds to Tasha K

Upon seeing the message, Suki admitted that Tasha’s taunting got her in her feelings. “I cried about this yesterday, but I prayed and today I spent time with my kids before hopping on a flight to do shows all weekend,” the reality starlet responded in a tweet of her own. “I’m thankful I can provide for my children, I remember having $5 in my pocket while pregnant with two children. Everyone has their time.”

Elsewhere online, the controversial YouTuber got a response from Sexyy Red for dissing her BET Awards outfit. “Thanks for the mention boo 💋,” the Hood Hottest Princess hitmaker wrote in the comments. “But get ‘cho facts right,” she added. “What facts? The price of the outfit?” Tasha hit back.

Sexyy Red Claps Back

Read how Sexyy Red handled her drama with Tasha K in the post below. Do you think it’s time the YouTuber considers retiring from hating on others, or is she just trying to find a way to pay back her $4M debt to Cardi B? Let us know in the comments and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

