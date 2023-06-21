Cardi B recently went off on Tasha K, who currently owes her $4 million for a recent defamation lawsuit. Cardi had shared her thoughts on social media about the step-son of one of the missing Titanic submersible passengers attending a Blink-182 concert amid the search. “People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?‘ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she wrote, “You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

The step-son later responded to Cardi, telling her that everyone copes in their own way and to “get some class.” Tasha K also responded, citing Cardi’s own response to the death of Migos’ Takeoff, who was shot in 2022. “Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff…” Tasha K wrote.

Cardi B Tells Tasha K She’ll Prevent Her Kids From Going To College

Cardi quickly took to Twitter to clap back. “And Tasha K with your despicable a*s,” she began. “To bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a*s point is disgusting.” She continued, also detailing the grieving process that her and her husband, Migos’ Offset, went through. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep,” she describes, “me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day.”

Cardi B went on, fuming that the YouTuber brought up the late Takeoff. “I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college,” she also wrote, “You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

