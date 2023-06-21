Cardi B is someone who has never shied away from commenting on some of the biggest events of the day. Overall, she has a massive platform, and she uses it when she can. Just like many of us, she is riveted by the story about the men who are trapped on a submersible in the Atlantic Ocean. OceanGate Expeditions was on a trip to the Titanic wreckage. Within the submersible were a few billionaires who had paid $250K to be there. However, the sub has lost contact and no one knows where it is. This has subsequently led to a massive search party.

No one can stop talking about this on social media. However, most people are making light of the situation. Although there are people taking it seriously, there is no doubt some don’t care for the well-being of these men. Not to mention, the stepson of a lost passenger Hamish Harding, went to a Blink-182 concert in the middle of this fiasco. Overall, some felt this was in poor taste. Interestingly enough, Cardi B agrees with that sentiment. Below, she revealed that if she were in that situation, she would want all of her family and friends to be focused on finding her.

Cardi B Sounds Off

Cardi B speaks on the missing billionaire aboard the Titanic tourist submarine 👀https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/zBhRz9Gfs7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2023

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You are supposed to be crying for me,” Cardi B said emphatically. “You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. […] Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole f*ckin’ billionaire and nobody gives a f*ck about you? Like, you missing and motherf*ckers is ready to shake dicks at concert. That’s cr*zy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Ultimately, the rescue mission for these men has not gone extremely well. They are still missing, and while there is hope they are saved, things aren’t looking good. Overall, it’s been quite the news cycle. Let us know what you think of Cardi’s comments, down below.

