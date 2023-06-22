Two rich and indignant users just went back and forth on Twitter, although their wealth came from considerably different circumstances. For those unaware, an OceanGate Expeditions submarine went missing on a trip to the Titanic remnants, and happens to house a few billionaires in addition to every other person on board whose families are worried sick right now. However, Cardi B thought that one family member of billionaire Hamish Harding isn’t taking this too hard- and felt disgusted by it. Moreover, she blasted stepson Brian Szasz for going to a Blink-182 concert, and he responded by accusing her of clout-chasing off of their family’s hard times. Also, he said he went to the show to cope and said she had a trash music career that’s desperate for attention.

In her response to Szasz’s shade on Twitter (who since deleted his account), Cardi B didn’t hold back. “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine,” the 30-year-old wrote. “This man son is online shaking d***s for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize.”

Cardi B Blasts Billionaire Stepson Again

The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is… https://t.co/FQ8pfR55Ob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

Furthermore, in her initial takedown, the Bronx hitmaker emphasized how she thinks people should react in these situations. At the end of the day, it’s just her (very passionate and uncompromising) take. “People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do?” she expressed. “‘Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You are supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. […] Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole f***in’ billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you? Like, you missing and motherf***ers is ready to shake d**ks at concert. That’s cr*zy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Meanwhile, she also shared a hilarious response to Candace Owens saying that she “finally” agrees with the “Put It On Da Floor Again” MC. Moreover, she posted a GIF of a kangaroo looking quite skeptical or judgmental. Regardless, what do you think of this whole debacle? Let us know in the comments, come back to HNHH for the latest on Cardi B, and prayers up for the lost submarine’s patrons.

