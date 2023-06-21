submarine
- Pop CultureCardi B Didn't Appreciate Candace Owens Finally Agreeing With HerThis doesn't change anything in the Bronx rapper's mind, as much as they might agree on billionaires being desensitized.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B's Response To Billionaire Stepson: "You Was Looking For Clout All Along""Y'all so desensitized," the Bronx MC clapped back at Brian Szasz. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureStepson Of Missing Titanic Submersible Passenger Fires Back At Cardi B: "Shame On You"The stepson of one of the missing Titanic sub passengers has fired back at Cardi B.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Reacts To Missing Titanic Submarine: "In My Prayers"Nicki Minaj says she's praying for the missing submarine passengers.By Cole Blake